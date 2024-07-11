LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $319.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.40.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $272.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.53. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

