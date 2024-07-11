Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. National Bankshares upgraded Lundin Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LUG opened at C$22.55 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 over the last 90 days. 58.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

