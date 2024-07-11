LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $101.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Get Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.