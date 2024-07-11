Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 5,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Main International ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Main International ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

Main International ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Main International ETF ( BATS:INTL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

