Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.65 and traded as low as $6.57. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,825 shares.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
