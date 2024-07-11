Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.8 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.