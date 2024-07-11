Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MFI. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.79.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$24.53 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.52 and a 12 month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

