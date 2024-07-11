Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan Sells 61,279 Shares of Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 61,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £42,895.30 ($54,944.67).

LON MRK opened at GBX 70 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.51. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 64.50 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 0.66 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

