Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MMC opened at $214.93 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

