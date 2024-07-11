Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $545.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $564.63 and a 200-day moving average of $559.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

