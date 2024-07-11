Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 6,926 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastech Digital in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

