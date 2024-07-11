Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $480.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $505.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.57.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $433.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $402.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.32. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

