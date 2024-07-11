Matthew Stephen Bell Sells 26,146 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84.

Matthew Stephen Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,700 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70.

CEU stock opened at C$7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$7.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

