McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $8.43 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $8.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.50. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.53 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

MCK stock opened at $586.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.72. McKesson has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 555.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 33.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

