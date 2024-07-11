Meridian Management Co. Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,955 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $566.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

