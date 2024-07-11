Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $594,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 233,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 58,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,768 shares of company stock worth $146,314,257. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META opened at $534.20 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.20 and a 200 day moving average of $464.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

