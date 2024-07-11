Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $600.00. The company traded as high as $534.20 and last traded at $530.53. Approximately 2,502,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,112,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,768 shares of company stock worth $146,314,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 70,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

