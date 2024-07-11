Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $64.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Methanex by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

