MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.41 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $41.64 or 0.00071127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $236.76 million and $10.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,403.86 or 0.99771227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.61262931 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $9,229,928.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.