Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,323.06 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,301.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

