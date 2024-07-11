Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 334.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,698 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Microvast alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microvast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 1,017,706 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,358,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 629,456 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Microvast by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Microvast by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microvast in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Microvast Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microvast

(Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.