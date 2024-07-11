Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 154,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,664,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.