Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Bank of America

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $127,337,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $53,096,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

