MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.74. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

