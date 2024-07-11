Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 21,582 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,204,059.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after buying an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after buying an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,904,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after buying an additional 200,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

