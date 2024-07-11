Morphic’s (MORF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Get Morphic alerts:

MORF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MORF

Morphic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,210.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morphic by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Morphic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.