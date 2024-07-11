MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 2.1%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 143,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 313,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -2.31.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 724.07%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

