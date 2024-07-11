M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.