Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 242.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 207.9% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 467.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 234.0% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 490,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,487,000 after buying an additional 343,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $566.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

