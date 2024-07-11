Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) PT Raised to $7.50

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myomo

Myomo Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. Analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares in the company, valued at $827,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myomo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 527,830 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,645,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665,330 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.