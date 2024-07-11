National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NCMI. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 152,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 444,433 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $2,352,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

