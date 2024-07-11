Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Shares Up 2.5%

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. 78,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 176,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Nature’s Miracle Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67.
Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nature’s Miracle
About Nature’s Miracle
Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nature’s Miracle
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Miracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Miracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.