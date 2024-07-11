Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Shares Up 2.5%

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. 78,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 176,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Nature’s Miracle Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67.

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nature’s Miracle stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMHI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.17% of Nature’s Miracle at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.

