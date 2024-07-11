Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $735.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $707.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $639.57.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $677.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.44. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

