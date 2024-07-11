Newmont (TSE:NGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGT. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Newmont Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NGT opened at C$61.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$39.96 and a 12-month high of C$62.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

