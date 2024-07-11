NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -745.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after buying an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after buying an additional 3,358,278 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after buying an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,317 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

