Next 15 Group’s (NFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.57) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.38) on Thursday. Next 15 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 542 ($6.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.48). The company has a market capitalization of £809.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 924.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 902.73.

In other Next 15 Group news, insider Tim Dyson purchased 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £734,045.76 ($940,240.50). 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

