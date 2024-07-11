Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $168.62 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,555 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $168,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,496,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $81,104,462.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,768 shares of company stock valued at $146,314,257 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $534.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

