NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 70,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,060,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Get NKGen Biotech alerts:

NKGen Biotech Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech, Inc. ( NYSE:NKGN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NKGen Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NKGen Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKGen Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.