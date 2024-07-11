NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGNGet Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 70,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,060,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

NKGen Biotech Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NKGen Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGNFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NKGen Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

