NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 70,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,060,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
NKGen Biotech Trading Down 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.
NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
NKGen Biotech Company Profile
NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.
