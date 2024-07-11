Nokia Oyj (NOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nokia Oyj Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.36.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
