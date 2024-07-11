Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,075 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

