Norden Group LLC Boosts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of KBR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in KBR by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1,452.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

