Norden Group LLC Boosts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.1 %

FTI stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

