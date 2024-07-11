Norden Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.