Norden Group LLC Buys 660 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

