Norden Group LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $87.84.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.