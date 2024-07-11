Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,302 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,911,000 after purchasing an additional 440,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,713,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

