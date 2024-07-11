Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,280 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

