Norden Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,839 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $191.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

