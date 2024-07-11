Norden Group LLC Has $520,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.