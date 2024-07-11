Norden Group LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock opened at $375.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.27 and a 200-day moving average of $422.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.